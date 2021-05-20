Left Menu

Italy expects to raise current 2021 GDP forecast of 4.5%, PM says

Italy expects to raise its 2021 economic growth forecast, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday, adding that gross domestic product should rebound in the second quarter as curbs to contain coronavirus infections are eased. "We will have a rebound in the current quarter," Draghi told a news conference. The government on Thursday approved a stimulus package worth some 40 billion euros ($48.84 billion) to support the recovery.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-05-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 20:03 IST
Italy expects to raise current 2021 GDP forecast of 4.5%, PM says
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy expects to raise its 2021 economic growth forecast, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday, adding that gross domestic product should rebound in the second quarter as curbs to contain coronavirus infections are eased. "We will have a rebound in the current quarter," Draghi told a news conference.

The government on Thursday approved a stimulus package worth some 40 billion euros ($48.84 billion) to support the recovery. As countries across the European Union restart their economies after the pandemic, Draghi, a former European Central Bank (ECB) chief, said he did not believe the current inflation trend justified ECB corrective policies at the moment. ($1 = 0.8190 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

 South Africa
2
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

 United States
3
FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's s...

 Global
4
Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Poten...

 Australia

Videos

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021