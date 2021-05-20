Italy expects to raise current 2021 GDP forecast of 4.5%, PM says
Italy expects to raise its 2021 economic growth forecast, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday, adding that gross domestic product should rebound in the second quarter as curbs to contain coronavirus infections are eased. "We will have a rebound in the current quarter," Draghi told a news conference. The government on Thursday approved a stimulus package worth some 40 billion euros ($48.84 billion) to support the recovery.
The government on Thursday approved a stimulus package worth some 40 billion euros ($48.84 billion) to support the recovery. As countries across the European Union restart their economies after the pandemic, Draghi, a former European Central Bank (ECB) chief, said he did not believe the current inflation trend justified ECB corrective policies at the moment. ($1 = 0.8190 euros)
