Apollo Tyres gets nod to re-start production at Kerala plant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 20:30 IST
Apollo Tyres on Thursday said it has received permission from the authorities to re-start operations at its manufacturing plant at Perambra in Kerala from May 21.

On May 17, the company had informed about the closure of plant till May 23, 2021, pursuant to directives issued by the District Government authority.

''The local authority has now permitted the company to operate the plant with effect from May 21,2021,'' Apollo Tyres said in a regulatory filing.

Accordingly, the operations of the plant shall be resumed from Friday (May 21) by adhering to the standard operating procedures/ guidelines for industrial units as prescribed by the authorities, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

