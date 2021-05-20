Sudan's central bank launches foreign currency auctions
Sudan's central bank is launching a system of foreign currency auctions as part of its flexible but managed floatation of the Sudanese pound, it said in a statement on Thursday.
Sudanese banks and exchange bureaus have bought foreign currency worth $1.2 billion since a devaluation in February that brought the official rate in line with the black market, it added.
