Esper raises USD 30 million in Series B funding

Android-based development and operations platform Esper on Thursday announced USD 30 million in Series B funding led byScale Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors including Madrona Venture Group, Root Ventures, Ubiquity Ventures, and Haystack.

The investment brings Esper's total funding to USD 40.6 million, following a USD 7.6 million Series A fundraise in February 2020, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

Advertisement

In 2020, the company saw significant customer growth across a number of industries, it said.

At year-end, the number of devices running on Esper grew 15x, with 70x year-over-year revenue growth, the statement said.

''With the new funding, Esper plans to continue to build out its product portfolio and expand its infrastructure platform to support even larger workloads'', the statement said.

Additionally, Esper plans to expand its team in India and the US and will be hiring for engineering in cloud, Android, and full-stack, in addition to product and program management, user experience, marketing, and sales, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)