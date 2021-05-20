Left Menu

Covid-19: Muzaffarnagar dist jail to release 15 inmates on parole

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-05-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 21:49 IST
Covid-19: Muzaffarnagar dist jail to release 15 inmates on parole
  • Country:
  • India

Fifteen inmates of the district jail here will be released on two-month parole to decongest the facility in line with the coronavirus guidelines, officials said on Thursday. Jail Superintendent S K Saxena said the jail authorities have taken the decision following the directions of the Supreme Court to grant parole to inmates to avoid overcrowding in jails.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J and SSP Abhishek Yadav visited the jail premises to inspect its preparations to prevent an outbreak within.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

 South Africa
2
New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

 United States
3
FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's streets

FEATURE-Pandemic pushes more child vendors onto Central African Republic's s...

 Global
4
Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Potentially, but we need to wait for human trials

Have Australian researchers developed an effective COVID-19 treatment? Poten...

 Australia

Videos

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021