Esper gets $30 mn funding from Scale Venture Partners, others

Android DevOps platform Esper on Thursday said it has raised USD 30 million (over Rs 219 crore) in funding led by Scale Venture Partners.

The Series B round also saw participation from existing investors, including Madrona Venture Group, Root Ventures, Ubiquity Ventures and Haystack, a statement said.

The investment brings Esper's total funding to USD 40.6 million. The company had raised USD 7.6 million in series A round in February last year.

''With the new funding, Esper plans to continue to build out its product portfolio and expand its infrastructure platform to support even larger workloads. Additionally, Esper plans to expand its team in India and the US…,'' it added. With the number of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices projected to increase from 14 billion units in 2021 to 31 billion units in 2025, companies are learning how best to scale their core business applications. Esper's platform helps companies securely streamline deployment and management for distributed fleets of Android edge devices.

''Android is the most widely-used operating system in APAC. Enterprises require the right set of tools and processes to scale their edge device deployment and provide quality mobile experiences for their customers,'' Esper co-founder and COO Shiv Sundar said.

Esper's Android DevOps platform powers mission-critical device deployment for logistics, retail and education customers in India and the US markets, he added.

DevOps refers to a set of practices that combines software development and IT operations. In 2020, the company saw significant customer growth across several industries, including Teach For India, Ordermark, Spire Health and Intelity. At the year-end, the number of devices running on Esper grew 15x, with 70x year-over-year revenue growth. ''The pandemic has transformed industries like connected fitness, digital health, hospitality, and food delivery, further accelerating the adoption of intelligent edge devices. But with each new use case, better software automation is required," Yadhu Gopalan, CEO and co-founder of Esper, said.

Esper's mature cloud infrastructure incorporates the functionality cloud developers have come to expect, re-imagined for devices, he noted.

