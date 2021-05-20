Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-05-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 22:18 IST
Chhattisgarh govt slightly eases curbs for travellers visiting state
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Chhattisgarh government has provided some relaxations to the travellers arriving in the state from outside under its fresh set of guidelines issued on Thursday to contain the spread of COVID-19, an official said.

As per the new guidelines, the mandatory provision of having a negative RT-PCR report of the test conducted within 72 hours for people arriving in the state through air, rail and road routes has now been relaxed.

Now, the report of the test conducted within 96 hour of the arrival will be considered valid, the public relations department official said.

Besides, the persons who have certificates to prove that they have received both the doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines will also be allowed to enter the state, he said.

For air travellers who do not have a Covid negative test report, arrangements will be made for test at airports.

Such passengers will have to be in home isolation till the report comes, he said.

Similar arrangements for health examination will be done at railway stations and inter-state border check posts, he said.

The guidelines have been issued to all Divisional Commissioners, Inspectors General of Police, Collectors and Superintendents of Police for its implementation from May 21, he said.

The instructions will be displayed at every bus stand, railway station as well as at airports of Raipur, Bilaspur and Jagdalpur, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

