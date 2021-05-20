Dalmia Power offloads 4.47 pc stake in IEX for Rs 487.55 crore

Dalmia Power Ltd on Thursday said it has sold a 4.47 per cent stake in Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) for Rs 487.55 crore through an open market transaction.

The Dalmia Bharat group firm has sold 1.34 crore equity shares, the group said in a regulatory update.

"Dalmia Power Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd has sold 1.34 crore equity shares (4.47 per cent shareholding) of IEX in the open market today i.e. May 20, 2021, at a consideration of Rs. 487.55 crore.

"Post this disposal balance shareholding of the Company (directly or indirectly) in IEX is 4.65 crore equity shares (15.52 per cent shareholding)," it said.

Earlier, it had a nearly 20 per cent stake in IEX.

Meanwhile, Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd and Societe Generale purchased shares of Indian Energy Exchange worth Rs 59.99 crore and Rs 80.1 crore, respectively. Shares of Indian Energy Exchange Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 360.90 on BSE, down 5.46 per cent from the previous close, while Dalmia Bharat closed 1.26 per cent up at Rs 1,815.65 apiece.

