Road passengers from Andhra, Telangana will be allowed via Delhi without disembarking: DDMA

Persons travelling by road from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to other states via Delhi will be allowed to undertake their onward journey without disembarking from their vehicle in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said on Thursday.

The DDMA had announced on May 6 that people arriving in Delhi from the two states through any mode of transport will have to undergo 14 days of mandatory institutional quarantine.

''In respect of persons travelling, by road, from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to other States passing through NCT of Delhi, shall be allowed to perform their onward journey to other States without disembarking from the vehicle en-route inside NCT of Delhi,'' the DDMA said in an order Thursday.

''All persons travelling from the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to other states through NCT of Delhi by airlines, trains or any other mode of transportation and not in possession of negative RTPCR report (not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey) or COVID vaccination certificate (both doses), shall be shifted to government institutional or paid quarantine facility and provided facility to undergo RT-PCR test on payment basis,'' it added. The DDMA said further that all such transit passengers shall be allowed to perform their further journey to other states on production of valid ticket and on tested negative as per RTPCR test conducted at quarantine centre. ''In case a person is tested positive, he or she shall have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days,'' it said.

In the May 6 order, the DDMA had said those who have been administered both doses of COVID vaccine or carry negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey, will be allowed home quarantine for 7 days, it had said.

The DDMA had imposed the restrictions saying that a virulent variant of COVID-19 is reported to have been found recently in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. ''The new strain of COVID-19 has a shorter incubation period with high transmission rate and the progress of disease is much more rapid in this strain. Therefore, additional precautionary measures in respect of the persons coming from the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to Delhi through flights, trains, buses or cars are required to be taken,'' it had said.

