HSBC to work with partners to support RE initiatives

Foreign lender HSBC on Thursday said it will be working with partners to support the shift towards renewables and scale energy efficiency initiatives in sectors like textiles and healthcare in the country as part of an USD 100 million aid programme stretching over five years.

The funding will see projects being implemented in 14 markets in Asia Pacific, including Australia, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Japan, mainland China, South Korea and Vietnam, an official statement said. * * * * * * Chemical company Lanxess India on Thursday said it has donated Rs 2.1 crore for COVID-19 relief efforts focused on donating critical medical equipment.

It has donated 20 units of advanced German ventilators to hospitals in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, and 10 oxygen concentrators to a hospital in MP's Ujjain, as per an official statement.

* * * ** * Indian Hotels Company on Thursday said its gourmet food delivery platform Qmin will deliver meals on a subscription basis.

The service is currently available in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, and will be expanded in others gradually, an official statement said.

