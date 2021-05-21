Left Menu

Mobile app launched for property taxpayers in Delhi

A new mobile application was on Thursday launched by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to facilitate people in paying property tax online amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials said.The new app has been made for all three city corporations, the SDMC said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 00:21 IST
Mobile app launched for property taxpayers in Delhi
A new mobile application was on Thursday launched by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to facilitate people in paying property tax online amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The new app has been made for all three city corporations, the SDMC said in a statement.

''In order to facilitate property taxpayers, South Delhi Municipal Corporation today launched a new mobile application. This application has been launched for property taxpayers of all three municipal corporations,'' it said.

The motive behind launching of the application is to provide an easy, hassle-free platform for payers of property tax during the pandemic, the civic body said.

''Now, citizens can make payment while staying at home. The SDMC, the nodal agency for all three corporations (South, North & East) for this work, has developed the application with the help of National Informatics Centre (NIC),'' it added.

People can download the link to the app available at the corporation's website HYPERLINK ''http://mcdonline.nic.in/''mcdonline.nic.in, and can also download with the help of a QR code, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Thursday commissioned two CNG-based cremation units at a cost of Rs125 lakh at Ghazipur cremation grounds, East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

