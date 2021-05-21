Left Menu

Colombia's Grupo Aval says first quarter net profit up 7.85%

Income from interest rose 4.1% between January and March, compared to the same period in 2020, to 3.04 trillion pesos, the company said in a statement. Despite a deterioration in its credit portfolio and an increase in pending payments of 11.9% to 1.24 trillion pesos during the quarter, there was an improvement in expired loan figures. ($1 = 3,682.66 Colombian pesos)

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 00:29 IST
Colombia's Grupo Aval says first quarter net profit up 7.85%

Grupo Aval, Colombia's largest financial conglomerate, on Thursday reported first quarter net profit rose 7.85% from a year ago to 1.45 trillion pesos ($394.2 million) on better returns and lower costs. Income from interest rose 4.1% between January and March, compared to the same period in 2020, to 3.04 trillion pesos, the company said in a statement.

Despite a deterioration in its credit portfolio and an increase in pending payments of 11.9% to 1.24 trillion pesos during the quarter, there was an improvement in expired loan figures. The quarterly improvement was tied to cost control efforts, Grupo Aval said, as well as positive results from some subsidiaries.

Grupo Aval's banks include Banco de Bogota, Banco Popular, Banco Av Villas, Banco de Occidente, as well as Corporacion Financiera Colombiana and pensions fund Porvenir. ($1 = 3,682.66 Colombian pesos)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021