Egypt helps broker ceasefire in Gaza to start early Friday - state TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-05-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 01:34 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Egyptian efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians have succeeded, Egyptian state TV reported on Thursday.
It said a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was due to come into effect at 02:00 local time (GMT +3).
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestinians
- Gaza Strip
- Egyptian
- Israelis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Palestinians, Israeli settlers scuffle in east Jerusalem
Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa, 59 hurt
Medics: 200 Palestinians hurt in Al-Aqsa clashes with police
Israeli police, Palestinians clash at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa, scores injured
Beefed-up Israel police clash with Palestinians in Jerusalem