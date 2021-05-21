Left Menu

US proposes 15 per cent minimum tax on global corporate profits

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2021 05:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 05:01 IST
US proposes 15 per cent minimum tax on global corporate profits
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Treasury Department said Thursday that it supports a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15 per cent — below the 21 per cent minimum it has been seeking to impose on the foreign profits of US-based companies.

The offer comes as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and the Group of 20 major economies seek an agreement on a minimum corporate tax rate. It is part of an effort to end what Treasury calls “a race to the bottom'' as countries compete with each other to cut corporate tax rates and lure multinational companies.

The OECD estimates that governments lose up to USD 240 billion a year to companies that shift earnings among countries to lower their tax bills.

Competition to cut corporate tax rates has been “undermining the United States' and other countries' ability to raise the revenue needed to make critical investments,'' Treasury said in a statement, adding that its proposal had been received positively by other countries.

Treasury emphasized that the proposed 15 per cent is a floor and said that “discussions should continue to be ambitious and push that rate higher.'' Seeking to finance his USD 2.3 trillion public works plan, President Joe Biden has proposed raising the US corporate rate from 21 per cent to 28 per cent and imposing a minimum tax of 21 per cent on companies' overseas earnings.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Athletics-Kerley underlines his 100m credentials and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory; Ath...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021