AG&P Pratham Oxygen Express, the First of Two 32-Tonne Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) Cryogenic Tankers Arrive in Delhi for Distribution of Life-Saving Oxygen to Public and Private Hospitals

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India AG&P Pratham, the City Gas Distribution (CGD) arm of the Singapore-based AG&P Group, a leading downstream LNG and gas logistics company, has deployed its cryogenic tankers in one of the worst COVID-hit state of Delhi, to transport Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) across multiple public and private hospitals in the city.

Christened ‘AG&P Pratham Oxygen Express’, the first two of AG&P Pratham’s tankers, with a capacity of 16 tonnes of LMO each, arrived in the state on 10th May 2021. The tankers were handed over to the State Government for the distribution of LMO to the various oxygen-starved public and private hospitals.

Mr. Abhilesh Gupta, Managing Director, City Gas Distribution, AG&P Pratham, India said, “The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has inundated India’s health infrastructure. To support India in combating this unprecedented health crisis, we have collaborated with the State Governments to augment the scarce supply of life-saving oxygen. AG&P Pratham Oxygen Express will be transporting LMO to the states that are most hit by COVID-19. Starting with two in Delhi, an additional fleet of four LMO cryogenic tankers will next serve the states of Rajasthan, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.” The second wave of COVID-19 broke-out in India in February this year. Public records cite more than 3,00,000 new coronavirus cases being reported every day. According to World Health Organization, India accounted for half of COVID-19 cases reported globally and 30% of deaths worldwide, overwhelming the country’s hospitals, doctors, front-line healthcare staff as well as crematoriums. Continued Mr. Abhilesh Gupta, “Multiple groups, organizations and individuals, both locally and internationally, are working tirelessly to support India to effectively rise to the COVID-19 challenge. Through AG&P Pratham Oxygen Express, we hope to reinforce all of our collective determination and effort to overcome the battle with the pandemic and help save as many lives.” About AG&P Pratham AG&P Pratham, India, is the City Gas Distribution (CGD) arm of the Singapore-based AG&P Group, a leading downstream LNG and gas logistics company. We distribute LNG and natural gas from our terminals to our end-customers across the power, industrial, commercial, domestic and transport sectors. We help our customers generate more business, more profits and more savings, while ensuring cleaner air for healthier living.

AG&P holds 12 CGD licenses awarded by the Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to exclusively provide natural gas for everyday use in 31 districts in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. The exclusive rights cover the supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households, industrial, commercial, non-commercial and non-domestic exempt commercial (NDEC) establishments, as well as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for use in vehicles. These CGD networks will cover 278,000 square kilometers, 17,000 inch-km of pipeline and over 1,500 new CNG stations.

To find out more, visit www.agppratham.com and follow AG&P Pratham’s official social media pages: www.linkedin.com/company/ag-p-pratham/ www.facebook.com/agppratham/ www.instagram.com/agppratham/ To View the Image Click on the Link Below: AG&P Pratham Oxygen Express, the first of two 32-tonne Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) cryogenic tankers arrive in Delhi to distribute oxygen to public and private sector hospitals PWR PWR

