SAS Honors Global Partners Empowering Customer Innovation

SAS Partners of the Year help customers uncover hidden value, improve decisions and drive digital transformations Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India To successfully adapt and reinvent business decisions amid the uncertainty of the past year, organizations have leaned on support from their partner ecosystems. Together, SAS and its vibrant SAS Partner community have collaborated to find new answers to customers’ toughest challenges and support efforts to drive innovation and digital transformation. In honor of this, SAS proudly recognizes the 2021 global partner award recipients for their outstanding collaboration and contributions.

“A robust partner community serves as a force multiplier, helping to strengthen connections and explore new opportunities around the globe,” said Helen Morin, SAS Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels. “SAS is constantly innovating with our partner ecosystem of global systems integrators, regional partners and technology partners to drive business outcomes and improve decisioning for our customers. We congratulate all of our 2021 award winners and look forward to continued partnership with them on initiatives that help transform the world.” Global Partner of the Year – Accenture SAS and Accenture’s long-standing alliance has helped customers around the world unlock value through Applied Intelligence, driving critical insights at speed and scale. Accenture, a SAS Platinum Partner, has acted as a trusted collaborator to SAS across many geographies in areas such as risk, fraud and customer intelligence. In addition to its extensive go-to-market initiatives, Accenture invests heavily in its SAS business, adding more SAS® skills to its community than any other partner year on year.

Excellence in Innovation – Munvo SAS awarded its annual Partner Excellence in Innovation award to Canada-based Munvo Solutions. Munvo submitted a nomination for its SMS Gateway solution, which enables real-time conversation marketing from SAS Customer Intelligence 360. SMS Gateway expands and enhances the mobile marketing channel for more direct and personalized communications, allowing SAS Customer Intelligence customers to easily create real-time SMS/MMS bi-directional dialogue with their clients.

Partner Kaleidoscope Award – Microsoft SAS’ strategic partner Microsoft is the winner of this year’s Partner Kaleidoscope Award. First introduced last year, the Partner Kaleidoscope Award recognizes a partner’s distinct ability to combine a set of finite resources that work together to create a spectrum of infinite possibilities for customer success. The SAS and Microsoft partnership, announced in 2020, is delivering value to customers by providing a seamless customer experience in the cloud. With deep technology integrations, as well as joint co-selling and go-to-market activities, the partnership supports the companies’ shared vision to further democratize AI and analytics.

SAS recognized the following organizations as Regional Partners of the Year: • Asia Pacific: Ernst & Young • EMEA: KPMG • Latin America: Vert • North America: Accenture SAS partners hold nearly 11,000 sales and technical credentials in both core and emerging SAS technologies. This awards program recognizes partners’ investments in SAS and the community it creates to meet our customers’ needs, innovate in new ways and bring SAS software to life.

Today's announcement is in conjunction with SAS Global Forum 2021, the world's premier AI and analytics conference. Due to the ongoing pandemic, this year’s conference is once again virtual and free.

About SAS | About SAS India SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

