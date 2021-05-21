Online Pre-Schooling and Apps Have Come to the Aid for Toddlers Learning Journey During Covid-19, Say Parents

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India While the pandemic shut down the early childhood education segment for over a year now, it is heartening to note that learning for toddlers did not halt entirely. Preschools used technology to provide a variety of options such as pre-recorded classes, live online classes, educational apps and home schooling kits so that learning in some form could continue for children last year. Anxious about the impact of a zero-learning year, an increasing number of parents adopted these alternatives to help toddlers learn concepts of language, numbers, colours, etc. within the safety of their homes.

Contrary to some reports on the low impact and efficacy of online learning, EuroKidsHomeBuddy App users have had extremely positive experiences of the app assisted learning format they adopted for their toddlers. Over 80% of parents who have used HomeBuddy said that they saw their children achieve clear learning outcomes through the online engagement platform. The EuroKidsHomeBuddy app was created to offer a mix of online and offline learning from the safety of one’s home with minimal screen time. The HomeBuddy app is a treasure trove of content and features with weekly learning plans recorded lessons, fun zone consisting of interactive games to reinforce learning, worksheets, audio visuals, DIY activities, Eurofit and Yogakids videos, Mindful+ and Euromusic videos, read along stories, takeaways, live classes, and a parent corner.

Nisha Bhatt, a parent whose toddler studies in Sr. KG, spoke about the app, “After attending the orientation programme, we were relieved to a great extent. When we started using the HomeBuddy app, I was amazed on how the app works. The app is flawlessly designed and properly divided in Language and Literacy, Maths, Scientific Thinking. HomeBuddy app ensured that my child’s education is not hindered amidst the COVID pandemic.” Parents across the country are happy with the HomeBuddy app as it offers complete guidance for parents on how to engage their children at home, as well as offers convenience with live and recorded classes, child-friendly, fun and engaging videos, through a clear, well-structured and planned practical format. 42% of the parents have stated that their child has been using the HomeBuddy app daily to learn, while 24% have used it 2-3 times a week and 15% have used it occasionally, but do use it to learn. Another parent Mr. Jayendranath spoke about the app, “The activities videos shared are relevant to the topics and are also child friendly. The app has stuff which kids watch with teachers, so it's easier for them to relate and remember things. Live classes are recorded so that if we can’t attend the class at that time, we can see it later at a convenient time and not lose out on that topic.” Mr. K V S Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division, EuroKids International said, “The COVID-19 pandemic led to the unprecedented shift from traditional to digital learning methodology. We were quick to identify the learning gaps that might arise owing to the pre-schools being shut. As pioneers of Early Childhood Education and following a Child First ideology and to ensure continuous and uninterrupted learning during the pandemic, we came up with the idea of HomeBuddy app. The app is uniquely designed to help parents and toddlers cope up with the learning losses.” When asked whether they would recommend the Home Buddy app to friends and families, over 75% of the parents said they were very likely recommend the app to others to ensure uninterrupted learning.

EuroKids International will continue to offer the HomeBuddy app to parents of toddlers across the country during the current academic year.

About EuroKids International As India’s leading Early Childhood Education & K-12 Education company, delivering the ‘Joy of Learning’ is at the heart of EuroKids International. By enhancing its pedagogy and consistently building a holistic, nurturing and secure learning environment for children, EuroKids is coming closer to its vision of REINVENTING EDUCATION in the country. Over the last 18 years, EuroKids International has played an active role in the evolution of the education landscape. With its portfolio of brands - EuroKids Preschool, Kangaroo Kids Preschool, EuroKidsDayCare, EuroSchool& Billabong High International, EuroKids is committed to delivering a robust foundation for future generations. The group’s ‘Child First’ ideology ensures that growth and engagement needs of a child are met in a home-like environment. Child safety focus and ensuring active engagement with parents during these crucial developmental years of the child is what makes EuroKids, a child’s Second Home. EuroKids, with its presence in over 350 cities with 1,100+ pre-schools and 35 Schools is achieving new milestones in education every day.

