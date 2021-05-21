NBFCs Chart New Growth With Increasing Gold & Diamond Loans, In conversation with Mr. Meghraj Jain, MD of Mangal Credit and Fincorp Ltd.

With rising speculations of another lockdown and increasing cases of coronavirus, the Indian economy seems to be heading towards a major crisis. Many small and mid-sized businesses have been forced to shut down creating a domino effect. There was already a major crisis in the job market before the pandemic had hit and the new developments have only made the situation worse.

To meet their immediate needs, a major section of the Indian population are turning to the only asset that they possess-gold. The need for lesser paperwork and faster disbursement also makes gold loan a popular choice. To understand this new phenomenon better, we initiated a conversation with industry veteran Meghraj Jain, the MD of one of the fastest-growing NBFC in India today, Mangal Credit and Fincorp Ltd. Even before launching his venture, Mr. Jain had worked for several years in different ventures related to gold loans. Go through what he has to say about this rising trend. Despite the pandemic, your company has performed remarkably well in this financial year and witnessed 28 % growth in your AUM. What is your take on this amazing performance? The launch of our retail lending products just at the right time is perhaps the main factor that promoted Mangal Fincorp’s growth despite the pandemic. Analyzing the situation and its needs, this august we have introduced gold loans along with unsecured personal and business loans. There is a serious liquidity crunch in the market for some time now owing to shut down of several other industries. This in turn has given a boost to our gold loan products, helping us reach our target. But, of course, though the other factors may be favourable, the gold loan market is still one of the most competitive areas. The fact that we could achieve these figures despite being a start-up highlights our depth of knowledge and expertise in the particular industry.

Which are some of the unique products that have helped you achieve such a financial result? There are several innovative products that Mangal Fincorp has recently launched into the market, some of which have completely changed the face of the gold loan industry. We have emerged as the first and only NBFC in India to offer loans against both gold and diamond jewellery. To make the loans more accessible, there are no processing or registration fees. We have also prioritized quick disbursement of the fees along with competitive interest rates.

How do you plan on leveraging this growth? What are your company growth plans? The encouraging figures of the last financial quarter have prompted our team to come up with plans to leverage the growth. The first among these plans that we plan to achieve in the first quarter itself is coming up with at least six to eight new branches to cater to our ever-growing family of customers. We are also planning to take our operations interstate with plans for new branches in Gujarat.

Apart from the physical branches, we are looking forward to embracing digitalization in the form of a TCS software. We are even planning to go paperless in our gold loan process. With the software to back our processing, we expect that the time taken to take a loan would be a lot lesser and we can provide more personalized and efficient client service. Further, we are also trying to integrate newer payment gateways for a better collection mechanism in the coming years. We are also working constantly to increase the strength of our sales team. Our target AUM for 2025 is 500 cr, keeping the calculations on the conservative side.

You have been in this industry for over 25 years. How has this experience helped you build this successful company? With 25 years of actual market experience under my belt, I have made some personal observations that you cannot get simply by skimming through facts and figures. One of these observations is that after traditional banking, the gold loan industry is the most preferred choice. The lending and borrowing part of this industry makes it accessible to a wider section of the population. Further, working with the retail clients intimately has given me a clearer understanding of their needs and expectations. This has helped me come up with customized solutions that cater to their needs just right. One of these customization solutions is of course the loan that we are offering against diamond jewelry collaterals. This product is one of a kind in the entire financial industry of the nation. What is the potential of the industry? How do you think the industry will perform this year? If you look into the whole financial scenario of the country, you will see that due to the stagnation in other industries, people are facing monetary problems. With no signs of improvement in the pandemic situation, we cannot expect the conditions to change any time soon. So naturally, the cash crunch is pushing people to explore different options to liquidate their assets. Now combine this fact with the unique economic setup of our nation. The majority of our people have a substantial amount of assets in the form of gold and diamond jewellery. Given these factors, the gold loan industry is likely to grow at an even fast pace in the coming quarters.

