JK Lakshmi Cement shares rally over 9 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement on Friday zoomed over 9 per cent after the company reported a 61.34 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

The stock gained 9.14 per cent to Rs 509.80 -- its 52-week high -- on BSE.

On NSE, it jumped 9.48 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 510.

JK Lakshmi Cement on Thursday reported a 61.34 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 159.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, helped by higher volumes and improved cost efficiencies.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 98.63 crore in the January-March period a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement (JKLC) said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations rose 25.22 per cent to Rs 1,424.32 crore from Rs 1,137.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

