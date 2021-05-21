One killed as vehicle rams into tree in UP

A man was killed after a pickup vehicle rammed into a tree near Khalispur Digger village under the Dostpur police station area here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday when the driver lost control of the vehicle, Superintendent of Police Vipin Kumar said.

The driver, Ramcharitra (35), died on the spot, the SP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

