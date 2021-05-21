Left Menu

Piaggio to extend service, warranty for Vespa, Aprilia brands till July 31

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 13:06 IST
Piaggio to extend service, warranty for Vespa, Aprilia brands till July 31
Italian premium scooter maker Piaggio on Friday said it will extend service and warranty period for its Vespa and Aprilia brand of scooters till July 31 due to the lockdown and similar restrictions in several states to deal with the pandemic.

Considering the current travel restrictions imposed in many states of India to prevent the spread of the virus, customers would be unable to avail the benefits of warranty or get their vehicles serviced, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) said in a statement.

In view of this, Piaggio will provide its customers with an extension of warranty and free service period for a span of one-month or maximum up to July 31, the company said. This benefit will be availed by the customers whose warranty and free service expires within the lockdown period. The services will be extended for a month post the lockdown, it added.

“Warranty and services expiring during the lockdown, will be extended by one month post lockdown or maximum till July 31,” PVPL said.

Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of Piaggio India said, “The nation is going through tough times with the second wave of COVID-19 hitting all of us. To support our customers in these tough times, we would be extending both warranty and free service period by one month or up maximum till July 31.” Given the restricted travel that customers are facing in many states, this extension would give them some relief as they will be able to use Piaggio's services smoothly post the lockdown, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

