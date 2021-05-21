Left Menu

RBI Board approves transfer of Rs 99,122 cr as surplus to government

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 13:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank on Friday approved the transfer of Rs 99,122 crore as surplus to the central government for the accounting period of nine months ended March 31.

The decision to transfer the surplus to the central government was taken at the meeting of the Central Board of Directors of RBI. The meeting was held through video conferencing.

The RBI Board, according to a release, also reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and recent policy measures taken by the Reserve Bank to mitigate the adverse impact of the second wave of COVID-19 on the economy.

With the change in the Reserve Bank's accounting year to April-March (earlier July-June), the Board discussed the working of the RBI during the transition period of nine months (July 2020-March 2021).

During the meeting, the board, headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, ''approved the Annual Report and accounts of the Reserve Bank for the transition period.

''The Board also approved the transfer of Rs 99,122 crore as surplus to the central government for the accounting period of nine months ended March 31, 2021 (July 2020-March 2021), while deciding to maintain the Contingency Risk Buffer at 5.50 per cent.'' Deputy governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar attended the meeting.

Other directors of the Central Board, N Chandrasekaran, Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi also attended the meeting.

Debasish Panda Secretary, Department of Financial Services and Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs too attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

