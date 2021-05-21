Crude oil production totals 2,493 TMT in April

Crude oil production during April totalled 2,493 thousand metric tonnes (TMT), up 1.16 per cent higher than the target but 2.07 per cent lower than production in same period of last year, the government said on Friday. Crude oil production by ONGC was 1,636.57 TMT which is 1.81 per cent higher than the target but 2.69 per cent lower than production in April 2020.

The production by Oil India was 242.74 TMT which is 1.27 per cent lower than target and 2.22 per cent lower than production in April 2020, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. On the other hand, crude oil production by private and joint venture companies in production sharing contract during April 2021 was 613.95 TMT, which is marginally higher than the target by 0.43 per cent but 0.31 per cent lower than the production during April 2020.

Crude oil processed during April 2021 was 19,884.70 TMT which is 1.82 per cent higher than the target for the month and 34.86 per cent higher vis-a-vis April 2020. Capacity utilisation was 96.82 per cent. Besides, natural gas production last month was 2,651.49 million metric standard cubic metres (MMSCM) which is 22.68 per cent higher than production during April 2020 but lower by 1.02 per cent than the monthly target. (ANI)

