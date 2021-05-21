COVID crisis: MEIL begins round-the-clock production of oxygen

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has begun round-the-clock production of oxygen at its plant in Telangana to meet the shortage of the life-saving gas amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has supplied 2.2 crore litres of oxygen free-of-cost to over 17 government and private hospitals in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, and Odisha.

MEIL has started its 24-hour production plant (in Telangana) at 100 per cent capacity to accommodate the shortage of oxygen in the southern states, a company statement said.

These hospitals include Osmania General Hospital and private hospitals such as the Sarojini Devi Hospital, Apollo Hospitals, Medicity Hospitals among others.

''Within a short span of time, MEIL set up an oxygen plant and put in place a special team to oversee the distribution and supply of oxygen free-of-cost to the government and private hospitals in the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Our plant is equipped to supply oxygen round-the-clock,'' MEIL General Manager Govind K said.

The entire tracking, regulatory approvals, and delivery will be managed by the company.

The specially dedicated team at MEIL has vowed to maintain a continuous supply of oxygen from its production plant till the situation eases, it added.

