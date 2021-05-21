Left Menu

COVID crisis: MEIL begins round-the-clock production of oxygen

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 14:08 IST
COVID crisis: MEIL begins round-the-clock production of oxygen
  • Country:
  • India

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has begun round-the-clock production of oxygen at its plant in Telangana to meet the shortage of the life-saving gas amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has supplied 2.2 crore litres of oxygen free-of-cost to over 17 government and private hospitals in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, and Odisha.

MEIL has started its 24-hour production plant (in Telangana) at 100 per cent capacity to accommodate the shortage of oxygen in the southern states, a company statement said.

The company has already supplied 21,460 MT (metric tonnes) of oxygen which is equivalent to 2.2 crore litres free of cost and is continuing to supply to over 17 government and private hospitals in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, and Odisha, it added.

These hospitals include Osmania General Hospital and private hospitals such as the Sarojini Devi Hospital, Apollo Hospitals, Medicity Hospitals among others.

''Within a short span of time, MEIL set up an oxygen plant and put in place a special team to oversee the distribution and supply of oxygen free-of-cost to the government and private hospitals in the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Our plant is equipped to supply oxygen round-the-clock,'' MEIL General Manager Govind K said.

The entire tracking, regulatory approvals, and delivery will be managed by the company.

The specially dedicated team at MEIL has vowed to maintain a continuous supply of oxygen from its production plant till the situation eases, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021