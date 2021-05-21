Bank of England plans to 'green' its corporate bond holdings

The Bank of England set out plans on Friday to make its 20 billion pounds ($28.4 billion) of holdings in sterling corporate bonds better aligned with government goals to achieve net zero carbon emissions, starting later this year.

"We expect to combine an ambitious portfolio-wide climate target, a scorecard-based tilting mechanism, selective climate-related eligibility restrictions, and an escalation ladder ending in potential divestment," BoE executive director for markets Andrew Hauser said in a speech hosted by Bloomberg. ($1 = 0.7050 pounds)

