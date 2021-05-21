Left Menu

MSN Laboratories launches Posaconazole to treat Black Fungus

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-05-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 14:35 IST
Hyderabad, May 21 (PTI): MSN Laboratories on Friday announced the launch of Posaconazole, a triazole antifungal agent indicated for treating Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) patients, in India.

According to a press release issued by the company, MSN has launched the product under the brand name PosaOne as 100 mg Delayed Release tablets and 300 mg injections, respectively.

''As an outcome of MSN's competence in research and manufacturing of anti-fungal infection drugs, it is now targeting to pro-actively reach patients across India by ensuring the access ofPosaOne, through its strong distribution network & field force,'' the city-based drug maker said.

MSN has developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient and the formulation of PosaOne in its in-house Research and Development and manufacturing units.

The drug is approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) and matches the International quality standards.

As part of the COVID treatment range, MSN has already launched Favilow (Favipiravir) in the strengths of 200mg, 400mg & 800mg, OSELOW (Oseltamivir) as 75 mg capsules and also licensed Baridoz (Baricitinib) recently with Eli Lilly.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

