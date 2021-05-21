Left Menu

HK shares edge up as gains in consumer sector offset Tencent losses

Hong Kong equities ended firmer on Friday as demand for consumer discretionary and healthcare stocks helped offset selling pressure on communication firms, after lackluster results dragged Tencent shares. ** Tencent, down 3.37%, led losses on the benchmark index , with Nomura trimming the Chinese gaming and social media giant's price target after first-quarter core earnings slightly missed the brokerage's expectation. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 37.12% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

Hong Kong equities ended firmer on Friday as demand for consumer discretionary and healthcare stocks helped offset selling pressure on communication firms, after lackluster results dragged Tencent shares.

** Tencent, down 3.37%, led losses on the benchmark index , with Nomura trimming the Chinese gaming and social media giant's price target after first-quarter core earnings slightly missed the brokerage's expectation. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 8.15 points, or 0.03%, at 28,458.44. The index was up 1.5% for the week.

** The Hang Seng China Enterprises index gained 0.56% to 10,702.57. The index rose 2.9% for the week. ** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng healthcare index gained 2.2% while consumer discretionary stocks climbed 1.4%

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd, which jumped 4.46%. ** Crypto-related shares in Hong Kong slumped after U.S. Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell said cryptocurrencies pose risks to financial stability and indicated that greater regulation may be warranted.

** But following a regulatory announcement of a tougher ban by Beijing on crypto-related services by financial companies, market players in China said it was business as usual in the country. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.58% at 3,486.56 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.01%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4355 per U.S. dollar at 08:08 GMT, barely changed compared with the previous close of 6.4355. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Nongfu Spring , up 6.43%, followed by Kuaishou Technology, gaining 5.73%, and NetEase Inc, up 4.82%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Tencent, Longfor Group, which fell 1.81%, and China Merchants Bank, down by 1.19%. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 37.12% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

