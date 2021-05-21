Nexzu Mobility launches cargo version of e-bicycle model Roadlark

Electric two-wheeler maker Nexzu Mobility on Friday said it has launched a cargo version of its long-range e-bicycle model Roadlark with price starting at Rs 42,000.

The 'Roadlark Cargo' comes with a payload capacity of up to 50 kgs and is capable of running at a speed of up to 25 km/hr. It has been designed for meeting the bulk last-mile delivery needs of e-commerce businesses across India, the company said in a statement.

The target customers include restaurants, cloud kitchens, supermarkets, retail outlets, industrial parks, essential service suppliers, service & maintenance companies, and garages, among others, it added.

''Roadlark Cargo is built with superior strength steel, which gives durable rides on difficult roads. Equipped with high safety features such as dual disc brakes, it also comes with advanced features of IoT-connectivity, designed and developed by Nexzu,'' Nexzu Mobility COO Rahul Shonak said.

Nexzu Mobility CMO Pankaj Tiwari said e-commerce businesses in India have been witnessing increasing traction, especially during the ongoing pandemic, but a lot of companies find it difficult when it comes to making efficient and successful product deliveries, mainly due to the lack of purpose-built vehicles. ''The new Roadlark Cargo is designed to address this challenge. With cutting-edge features, these e-cycles not only ensure reduced running costs for delivery providers, but they also make the entire riding and delivery experience seamless for both rider and consumer with enhanced productivity and cost optimisation,'' he added.

