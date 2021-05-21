Left Menu

COVID-19: Volvo Car India offers term insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh to employees at its dealerships

Under this initiative, in the unlikely and unfortunate event of a dealer employees demise due to COVID-19, the employees family will receive a compensation up to Rs 10 lakh, Volvo Car India said in a statement.Commenting on the initiative, Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said as dealer employees are usually the first interface that Volvo customers have with the company, they play a crucial role in customer satisfaction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 15:00 IST
COVID-19: Volvo Car India offers term insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh to employees at its dealerships
  • Country:
  • India

Volvo Car India on Friday said it has covered all employees of its dealerships under a term insurance policy of up to Rs 10 lakh in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stating that one of the major concerns during this pandemic has been the fate of a family that loses its breadwinner, the company said it is addressing this concern and will bear the premium cost and has undertaken the term insurance of all personnel employed at its 25 dealerships across India. ''Under this initiative, in the unlikely and unfortunate event of a dealer employee's demise due to COVID-19, the employee's family will receive a compensation up to Rs 10 lakh,'' Volvo Car India said in a statement.

Commenting on the initiative, Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said as dealer employees are usually the first interface that Volvo customers have with the company, they play a crucial role in customer satisfaction. ''For us they are an integral part of our team and therefore the company does have responsibility towards them, more so during these unprecedented times. While we hope and pray that there is no pay-out under this initiative it is definitely a comforting hope for those in our dealership ecosystem,'' Malhotra added.

Volvo Car India further said it had earlier announced the 'Contactless Program' to safeguard its dealer employees from the spread of COVID-19 and to promote online sale. The company is receiving more than 50 per cent of customer inquiries through online platforms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021