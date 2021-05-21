CapitalLand Hope Foundation commits Rs 15.7 cr for COVID-relief in India

Singapore's CapitaLand's philanthropic arm has committed Rs 15.7 crore for providing healthcare support across various states in India to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation will be used to procure more than 1,200 emergency medical supplies such as intensive care unit (ICU) beds, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, ventilators, personal protection equipment (PPE), and surgical face masks.

A COVID Care Centre at CapitaLand's International Tech Park will also be set up.

''CapitaLand Hope Foundation is committing about Rs 157 million to provide India with immediate medical and healthcare support as the country fights against the second wave of COVID-19,'' the company said in a statement.

CapitaLand said it will also support the installation and maintenance of a 60-metric tonne oxygen-generating plant at Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai.

''Till date, CapitaLand has committed about Rs 179 million in support of COVID-19 relief efforts in India,'' the statement said.

The first batch of emergency medical supplies comprising oxygen concentrators was delivered to India on 19 May 2021.

Over the next few weeks, more supplies will be delivered to government hospitals in Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, including nine ICU beds to Jayanagar General Hospital and the Leprosy Hospital in Bengaluru.

CapitaLand Ltd is one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, it owns and manages a global portfolio worth about Singapore dollar 137.7 billion as of March 31, 2021.

CapitaLand's portfolio includes commercial, retail; business park, industrial and logistics; integrated development, urban development; as well as lodging and residential.

With a presence across more than 240 cities in over 30 countries, the Group focuses on Singapore and China as its core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as India, Vietnam, Australia, Europe, and the USA.

CapitaLand manages six listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and business trusts as well as over 20 private funds. PTI MJH SHW SHW

