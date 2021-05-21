Left Menu

CapitalLand Hope Foundation commits Rs 15.7 cr for COVID-relief in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 15:06 IST
CapitalLand Hope Foundation commits Rs 15.7 cr for COVID-relief in India
  • Country:
  • India

Singapore's CapitaLand's philanthropic arm has committed Rs 15.7 crore for providing healthcare support across various states in India to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation will be used to procure more than 1,200 emergency medical supplies such as intensive care unit (ICU) beds, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, ventilators, personal protection equipment (PPE), and surgical face masks.

A COVID Care Centre at CapitaLand's International Tech Park will also be set up.

''CapitaLand Hope Foundation is committing about Rs 157 million to provide India with immediate medical and healthcare support as the country fights against the second wave of COVID-19,'' the company said in a statement.

CapitaLand said it will also support the installation and maintenance of a 60-metric tonne oxygen-generating plant at Stanley Government Hospital in Chennai.

''Till date, CapitaLand has committed about Rs 179 million in support of COVID-19 relief efforts in India,'' the statement said.

The first batch of emergency medical supplies comprising oxygen concentrators was delivered to India on 19 May 2021.

Over the next few weeks, more supplies will be delivered to government hospitals in Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, including nine ICU beds to Jayanagar General Hospital and the Leprosy Hospital in Bengaluru.

CapitaLand Ltd is one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, it owns and manages a global portfolio worth about Singapore dollar 137.7 billion as of March 31, 2021.

CapitaLand's portfolio includes commercial, retail; business park, industrial and logistics; integrated development, urban development; as well as lodging and residential.

With a presence across more than 240 cities in over 30 countries, the Group focuses on Singapore and China as its core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as India, Vietnam, Australia, Europe, and the USA.

CapitaLand manages six listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) and business trusts as well as over 20 private funds. PTI MJH SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
3
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States
4
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021