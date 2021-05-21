COVID-19: Cummins India shuts Pune engine plant till May 23

Engines and power equipment manufacturer Cummins India on Friday said it has temporarily closed its Pune-based engine facility to combat the COVID-19 situation in the city.

The company has shut down the Kothrud-based plant from May 20 to May 23 after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials issued an advisory to the firm.

''Accordingly, in compliance with the advisory, the company has closed the said plant operations from May 20, 2021, to May 23, 2021,'' Cummins India said in a regulatory filing.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave has impacted the whole country in the last two months and in this situation, employees at the Pune plant were affected as well, it noted.

''The company does not anticipate any material impact on its business as a consequence of this closure of plant operations,'' it added. PTI MSS BAL BAL

