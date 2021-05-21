MG Motor India launches platform for free online medical consultation for customers

MG Motor India on Friday launched a platform for free online medical consultation with doctors for its customers as part of its COVID-19 relief initiatives.

Through MG Healthline, MG customers can avail of free consultation with highly qualified doctors for themselves or their family members, the company said in a statement. To avail of the 24x7 service, customers have to register themselves on the carmaker's website or through the MY MG APP, it added.

MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President Gaurav Gupta said, ''This initiative under our overall community service umbrella MG Sewa is to support and provide a helping hand to our customers in these challenging times.'' The services are being provided in partnership with the 'Doctor 24*7 platform'. The medical team of experts will also follow up with MG customers within 72 hours of the first consultation, the statement added.

The company said under its community service umbrella MG Sewa, it has taken several steps, including offering 200 beds for COVID-19 patients in Gurugram along with online platform Credihealth and has raised funds and distributed biodegradable bed sheets to the affected in Pune.

It had also joined hands with Devnandan Gases in Gujarat to support the latter to increase production of oxygen at its plants in Vadodara.

