Left Menu

Apurva Purohit to step down as President of Jagran Prakashan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 15:25 IST
Apurva Purohit to step down as President of Jagran Prakashan
  • Country:
  • India

Jagran Prakashan, the publisher of leading Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Friday said its president Apurva Purohit will step down from her position effective July 01, 2021.

''Apurva Purohit, President of Jagran Prakashan Ltd will be stepping down from her position effective from the closure of business hours on July 01, 2021, after her association of half a decade with the group,'' Jagran Prakashan said in a regulatory filing.

The company said Purohit during her association with the company stabilised and scaled up many of the businesses and was also instrumental in unlocking the value of the group's radio business.

Jagran Prakashan, however, did not say who will succeed Purohit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021