Left Menu

Southern Naval Command to conduct fire safety audit of govt hospitals in Kerala

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 15:36 IST
Southern Naval Command to conduct fire safety audit of govt hospitals in Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • India

The Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy has deployed its teams to conduct fire safety audits of various government hospitals in Kerala.

The SNC deployed its experts for the fire safety audit following a request by the state Chief Secretary to conduct an audit of government hospitals in various districts of the state, a Defence release said here.

Five teams were deployed in Ernakulam district on Friday.

''After an initial assessment and taking into account the total number of hospitals that had to be audited in all the districts, an additional 22 teams were deputed with effect from May 17 to undertake the audit of hospitals in the remaining 13 districts of Kerala,'' it said.

Audit of 101 out of 140 government/ taluk hospitals and other treatment centers/ infrastructure handling COVID cases has been completed and the teams are expected to complete the audit of the remaining hospitals by May 30, it said.

Teams from INS Zamorin and Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala were deputed to conduct the audit of hospitals located in Kasargod, Kannur, and Kozhikode districts, and the teams from INS Agrani, at Coimbatore were deputed for audit of hospitals in Palakkad.

The teams interacted with the staff of the district administration and the hospital staff at all the locations.

The preliminary findings and recommendations have been intimated to the hospitals and the state administration, it said.

A detailed report would be forwarded on completion of the audit of all designated hospitals, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021