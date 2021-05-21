Left Menu

Karnataka receives sixth Oxygen Express carrying 73 MT of oxygen

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 15:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@PiyushGoyal)
Karnataka Friday received the sixth Oxygen Express from Kanalus in Jamnagar in Gujarat carrying 72.94 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in four cryogenic containers for COVID patients in the state.

According to the Chief Public Relation Officer of South Western Railway Aneesh Hegde, the Oxygen Express reached ICD Whitefield in Bengaluru in the morning.

''A signal-free 'Green Corridor' was created by the Railways to enable swift transport of this Oxygen Express, i.

e. this train has run stoppage free, and has not had to wait for crossing/passage of another train,'' Hegde said.

According to him, the train carried 72.94 tonnes of LMO in four Cryogenic containers.

So far, Karnataka has received 712.94 Tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen by Rail, said the officer adding, Indian Railways has so far run 208 Oxygen expresses and transported nearly 13,319 tonnes of LMO in 814 tankers to various places in the country to assist state governments in their fight against COVID-19.

Karnataka has demanded that the Centre should provide at least 1,200 tonnes of oxygen daily in view of the growing COVID cases in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

