Dhanuka Agritech Q4 net profit up 24.71 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:11 IST
Agrochemical firm Dhanuka Agritech on Friday posted a 24.71 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 48.64 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 fiscal on strong revenues.

Net profit stood at Rs 39 crore in the same quarter previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income rose on a consolidated basis by 20.34 per cent to Rs 284.30 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 236.24 crore in the same quarter previous financial year.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 216.74 crore as against Rs 185.92 crore in the said period.

The board recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the 2020-21 fiscal.

Shares of the Delhi-based company closed lower by 1.15 per cent at Rs 892.10 per piece on the BSE on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

