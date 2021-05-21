Left Menu

Sun Pharma recalls 50,868 bottles of diabetes drug in US

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:12 IST
Sun Pharma recalls 50,868 bottles of diabetes drug in US
  • Country:
  • India

Drug major Sun Pharma is recalling 50,868 bottles of diabetes drug Metformin HCl extended-release tablets in the US market, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The US-based arm of the drug firm is recalling the affected lot of 500 mg tablets (in 500 count bottles) due to ''presence of foreign substance identified as activated carbon'', as per the latest Enforcement Report issued by the US health regulator.

The tablets were produced at drug major's Halol (Gujarat) based manufacturing plant and later distributed in the US by Cranbury (NJ) based Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

The USFDA has classified the voluntary recall undertaken by the drug maker as class II recall.

As per the USFDA, a class II recall is initiated in a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has initiated the nationwide recall on May 4 this year. Shares of the drug major ended 0.52 per cent up at Rs 690.35 apiece on the BSE on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021