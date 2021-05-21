Left Menu

Maha govt extends Shiv Bhojan scheme till June 14

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:28 IST
The Maharashtra Government on Friday extended its 'Shiv Bhojan' free meal scheme for the poor and needy till June 14 as part of its 'break the chain' restrictions to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said.

A statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said a government resolution in connection with this move was issued on May 14 by the state food and civil supplies department.

The scheme, which was launched on January 26 last year to provide wholesome meals at Rs 10 from 950 centres, has so far served 4,27 crore 'thalis', including 48 lakh between April 15 and May 20 this year, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

