JSW Steel net profit jumps manifold to Rs 4,191 crore in Mar quarter

JSW Steel on Friday posted a manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,191 crore for the quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of higher income.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 188 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.

Advertisement

Its total income in January-March 2021 jumps to Rs 27,095 crore, compared with Rs 18,009 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expense rose to Rs 20,752 crore, against Rs 17,056 crore a year ago.

JSW Steel Ltd is the flagship company of the diversified USD 13-billion JSW Group, which has a presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and sports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)