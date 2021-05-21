Left Menu

Virgin Atlantic to resume UK-Israel flights after truce

Virgin Atlantic said on Friday it expected to resume flights from Britain to Israel on Monday following the ceasefire in the region, but said it would keep the route under constant review. Airlines including Virgin, British Airways and others had cancelled flights to Israel following the outbreak of violence this month. "We very much welcome the news that a ceasefire has been agreed," a spokesman said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:33 IST
"We very much welcome the news that a ceasefire has been agreed," a spokesman said. "Our London Heathrow - Tel Aviv services remain under constant review and based on the current outlook we expect to operate flight VS453 on Monday 24th May and the return leg VS454 from Tel Aviv to London Heathrow on Tuesday 25th May."

