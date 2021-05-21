Left Menu

3 killed as mini truck hits roadside tree in UP

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr
Three people were killed on Friday when a mini truck dashed into a roadside tree on Balrampur-Bahraich highway, police said. The incident took place when the truck carrying metal almirahs was on its way to Lakhimpur from Azamgarh, they said.

The brother of the vehicle owner Vickey Gaur (30), driver Mohammad Javed (32), and another person aged around 28 died on the spot, Inspector Prem Pal Singh, in-charge of Kotwali Dehat police station, said.

According to police sources, the accident appears to have taken place as the driver winked due to lack of sleep.

Further investigation is underway, Singh added.

