Left Menu

Sterling rises above $1.42 after PMIs point to economic recovery

The British pound rose on Friday and was on track for its third consecutive week of gains against the dollar, helped by a series of data releases reinforcing market expectations for a strong economic recovery in the United Kingdom. A preliminary reading of UK PMI data for May hit its highest level on record, with hotels, restaurants and other previously-closed customer services seeing the strongest jump in demand.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:41 IST
Sterling rises above $1.42 after PMIs point to economic recovery
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British pound rose on Friday and was on track for its third consecutive week of gains against the dollar, helped by a series of data releases reinforcing market expectations for a strong economic recovery in the United Kingdom.

A preliminary reading of UK PMI data for May hit its highest level on record, with hotels, restaurants and other previously-closed customer services seeing the strongest jump in demand. Earlier in the session, separate data showed British retail sales surged in April. Sales volumes jumped by 9.2% month-on-month - twice the average forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Although sterling did not move substantially on the news, it strengthened throughout the morning, and was up 0.3% on the day at $1.4228 at 1037 GMT. This puts sterling within reach of its most recent peak of $1.424 in February.

Versus the euro, it was up 0.3% at 85.945 pence per euro . Sterling rose above the key $1.42 level on Tuesday for the first time since February, boosted by a combination of dollar weakness and bets on a faster UK economic recovery.

Britain took a significant step towards lockdown-easing on Monday, with a ban on international travel lifted and restaurants allowed to reopen for indoor service. Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho, said that the UK economic recovery is partially priced in to the pound, but that it is not fully factored in, because there is no clear precedent for how much vaccines will allow the economy to reopen or what the impact will be on GDP.

Jones expects cable to reach $1.45 in the summer. Data releases earlier this week showed that British inflation more than doubled in April and UK unemployment unexpectedly fell between January and March.

For currency investors, the key question is whether rising inflation will impact the Bank of England's monetary policy, prompting the central bank to raise rates sooner. "The PMIs make it pretty clear that cost pressures are rising and that firms feel comfortable with passing these onto consumers," wrote ING economist James Smith in a note to clients.

"We're inclined to say inflation will gradually trend lower from this time next year, reducing the immediate pressure on policymakers to consider rate hikes," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021