Left Menu

South Korean MNC Seoul Semiconductors hand over medical supplies worth Rs 7.5 cr to K'taka govt

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:53 IST
South Korean MNC Seoul Semiconductors hand over medical supplies worth Rs 7.5 cr to K'taka govt
  • Country:
  • India

South Korea-based multinational company Seoul Semiconductors handed over medical supplies worth Rs 7.5 crores under its CSR fund to Karnataka government on Friday, to support the state's battle against the COVID pandemic.

The medical supplies were handed over in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan.

Medical supplies include medical use masks (KF94), high-end gloves, PPE kits, mobile air purifiers, Violeds which sterilizes air-borne bacteria, viruses and thereby helping to keep ICU wards, ambulances, among others, the DCM's office said in a release.

Expressing thankfulness to the gesture shown by the company, Narayan said the medical supplies would come in handy in the fight against COVID.

India and South Korea share good cultural and trade ties and now, this has been extended to humanitarian service as well, he was quoted as saying in the release.

Arshi Krishnachar, Country Vice-President, Seoul Semiconductor was present while Chung-Hoon Lee, CEO and others participated through video conference, it added.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021