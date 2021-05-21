South Korean MNC Seoul Semiconductors hand over medical supplies worth Rs 7.5 cr to K'taka govt

South Korea-based multinational company Seoul Semiconductors handed over medical supplies worth Rs 7.5 crores under its CSR fund to Karnataka government on Friday, to support the state's battle against the COVID pandemic.

The medical supplies were handed over in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan.

Medical supplies include medical use masks (KF94), high-end gloves, PPE kits, mobile air purifiers, Violeds which sterilizes air-borne bacteria, viruses and thereby helping to keep ICU wards, ambulances, among others, the DCM's office said in a release.

Expressing thankfulness to the gesture shown by the company, Narayan said the medical supplies would come in handy in the fight against COVID.

India and South Korea share good cultural and trade ties and now, this has been extended to humanitarian service as well, he was quoted as saying in the release.

Arshi Krishnachar, Country Vice-President, Seoul Semiconductor was present while Chung-Hoon Lee, CEO and others participated through video conference, it added.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

