Meghmani Finechem posts over two-fold jump in Q4 net profit

Meghmani Finechem Ltd (MFL) on Friday posted more than a two-fold jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 32.76 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 financial year on robust income.

Net profit stood at Rs 13.57 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

''These are the first set of results for the company as an independent entity consequent to the scheme of arrangement under NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal). MFL received the NCLT order on 3rd May 2021 and is in the process of filing its listing application,'' it added.

Meghmani Finechem said its standalone net income rose to Rs 258.52 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 120.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses increased sharply to Rs 203.59 crore from Rs 105.73 crore in the said period.

Commenting on the performance, MFL Chairman and Managing Director Maulik Patel said: “The last year has been quite challenging and has bought many economic hardships and a host of other constraints for many of us. ...Despite these disruptions our company showed tremendous resilience and delivered a strong business performance.'' The company's revenue grew 36 per cent during 2020-21 fiscal and maintained a strong EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) margin of 32 per cent in the same period, he added.

Further, Patel said he is extremely excited about the growth prospects of MFL and its transition as an independent company.

''We will maintain our focus on cost-efficient operations and on the value-added derivatives of Chlor-alkali,'' he added.

MFL is one of the largest manufacturers of Caustic Soda Lye Chlorine and Hydrogen and a leading manufacturer of Caustic Potash Chloromethanes and Hydrogen Peroxide. It has its manufacturing facility in Dahej, Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)