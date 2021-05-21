Left Menu

Meghmani Finechem posts over two-fold jump in Q4 net profit

Meghmani Finechem Ltd MFL on Friday posted more than a two-fold jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 32.76 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 financial year on robust income.Net profit stood at Rs 13.57 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year, the company said in a statement.These are the first set of results for the company as an independent entity consequent to the scheme of arrangement under NCLT National Company Law Tribunal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:56 IST
Meghmani Finechem posts over two-fold jump in Q4 net profit
  • Country:
  • India

Meghmani Finechem Ltd (MFL) on Friday posted more than a two-fold jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 32.76 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 financial year on robust income.

Net profit stood at Rs 13.57 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year, the company said in a statement.

''These are the first set of results for the company as an independent entity consequent to the scheme of arrangement under NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal). MFL received the NCLT order on 3rd May 2021 and is in the process of filing its listing application,'' it added.

Meghmani Finechem said its standalone net income rose to Rs 258.52 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 120.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses increased sharply to Rs 203.59 crore from Rs 105.73 crore in the said period.

Commenting on the performance, MFL Chairman and Managing Director Maulik Patel said: “The last year has been quite challenging and has bought many economic hardships and a host of other constraints for many of us. ...Despite these disruptions our company showed tremendous resilience and delivered a strong business performance.'' The company's revenue grew 36 per cent during 2020-21 fiscal and maintained a strong EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) margin of 32 per cent in the same period, he added.

Further, Patel said he is extremely excited about the growth prospects of MFL and its transition as an independent company.

''We will maintain our focus on cost-efficient operations and on the value-added derivatives of Chlor-alkali,'' he added.

MFL is one of the largest manufacturers of Caustic Soda Lye Chlorine and Hydrogen and a leading manufacturer of Caustic Potash Chloromethanes and Hydrogen Peroxide. It has its manufacturing facility in Dahej, Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021