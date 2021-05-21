Jio adds 15 MHz spectrum in Karnataka to enhance subscriber experience
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-05-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 16:57 IST
Jio has implemented additional 15 MHz spectrum across Karnataka to enhance subscriber experience, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) said on Friday.
The total bandwidth available for usage in 850 MHz would be doubled and 2300 MHz enhanced by 25 per cent in the State, where it claims a subscriber base of 2.1 crore.
Owing to the increasing demand for more 4G towers, Jio Karnataka is expanding its 4G network by 28 per cent in 2021, an RJIL statement said.PTI RS SS PTI PTI
