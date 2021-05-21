EU to invest 1 billion euros to build vaccine production hubs in Africa
The European Union will invest 1 billion euros to build vaccine manufacturing hubs in Africa, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.
The move is meant to make Africa more independent on vaccine production.
