Left Menu

HPCL shares close nearly 4 pc higher after posting manifold rise in Q4 profit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 17:24 IST
HPCL shares close nearly 4 pc higher after posting manifold rise in Q4 profit
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Friday closed the day nearly 4 per cent higher after the company reported its March quarter net profit soaring many folds.

During the day, it rallied 8.14 per cent to Rs 288.15 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE. It closed at Rs 276.15, a gain of 3.64 per cent.

On the NSE, it jumped 3.79 per cent to close at Rs 276.50.

On traded volume terms, 14.51 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 3.31 crore units at the NSE during the day.

HPCL on Thursday reported its March quarter net profit soaring many folds to Rs 3,018 crore on the back of inventory gains and rise in refining margins.

The company had a net profit of Rs 27 crore in January-March 2020.

''Enhanced profitability was a result of robust operational performance, improvement in refinery margins helped by inventory gains and favourable exchange rate variations,'' HPCL Chairman and Managing Director M K Surana told reporters.

For the full 2020-21 financial year (April to March), HPCL posted a record net profit of Rs 10,664 crore as compared to Rs 2,637 crore for the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft; DNA study seeks to end dispute on where Columbus was born and more

Science News Roundup: China postpones launch of Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft;...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietnam to set up $1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine fund and more

Health News Roundup: India reports 276,110 new coronavirus infections; Vietn...

 Global
3
SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021: Regulatory filing.

SBI reports 80 pc jump in standalone profit at Rs 6,451 crore for the fourth...

 Global
4
PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

PING partners with Intel, Altair and Dell to boost product line innovation

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021