CM of TN Shri. M. K. Stalin inaugurated 500 free oxygenated beds at Madurai Government Hospital (Thoppur GH)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Chennai-based G Square Realtors, a real estate company along with CREDAI, has stepped up its initiative to develop an overall 4000 oxygenated beds across Govt. Hospitals in Tamil Nadu to show solidarity with the Government. Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M. K. Stalin inaugurated the 500 scalable oxygenated bed facilities at Madurai Government Hospital (Thoppur GH) today. Initially, 200 oxygen beds are operational from today and the remaining 300 beds will be available for public use shortly. This initiative offers FREE treatment for the Public.

G Square Realtors along with Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), and CREDAI efficiently organised 200 oxygen bed facilities at Madurai GH within a record time of 72 hours. G Square Realtors had set up 100 more oxygenated beds each in Omandurar Govt. Hospital and Anna Nagar GH in Chennai. Suresh Krishna, President, CREDAI Tamil Nadu said that, "This CSR initiative of G Square inspired many corporates like Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd., Lifestyle (Chennai), Olympia, TN Ispat Parishad Ltd., and Tirupur Exporters Association to give this initiative a boost in Tamil Nadu to provide sponsor support for this project. It further helps G Square Realtors to expand this model of oxygen bed facility in other parts of the State. It is noteworthy that G Square Realtors have completed the initiative at Madurai within a short span of time. G Square Realtors plans to develop 4000 beds with the support of vendors, suppliers, associate sponsors in major locations across Tamil Nadu such as Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thirupattur, Thiruvallur, and other prime locations in Chennai such as Kilpauk, Tambaram, Chrompet and Saidapet."

Bala, Promoter, G Square Realtors said, "This is an unprecedented situation and we are extremely pained by the consequences due to the shortage of oxygen beds. Nothing is more important than human life and we at G Square are committed to stand by the government. Our team with single minded attention in the last few days has been taking maximum effort to increase the bed count to 10,000 all over Tamil Nadu, as Oxygen bed facilities can prove to be a lifesaver for those battling this disease. The Hon'ble Health Minister and Health Secretary of Government of Tamil Nadu have given their full support to establish this facility across Tamil Nadu.

