Fun2App aiming to raise 15 Million USD in the next 3 months

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fun2App, a short-video sports maker application, is aiming to raise 15 Million USD in the next 3 months. The app has been creating a buzz amongst the sports buffs ever since its re-launch in 2021 after Kewal Kapoor took over as Consultant, Global Advisory and Creative Strategist repositioned and revamped 'Fun2' as sports platform. The brand is now taking it a notch higher with its new upgrades and added content popular amongst denizens and netizens. Diversifying across several verticals of sports, trendy videos, some unique unfound & unseen sports video and other enjoyable snippets, Fun2App is serving its audience with a one-of-its-kind application that is worth their time.

Intriguing the sports fanatics across the country, Fun2App has established itself in the market as one of the significant names in the first quarter of the year and has recently observed over 4 lac downloads in a short span of time. The short video application comprises the innovative self-curated music library, green room, data, and AI next-level UI experience. Fun2App is the first-ever and the only platform in the short video category catering to the needs of sports lovers and empowering them to showcase, create, and play as it grows. The company's production units are based out of India, Mauritius, Spain, and the USA.

Kewal Kapoor, Consultant Global Advisory and Creative Strategist, Fun2App, says, "We take immense pride in the growth trajectory of Fun2Aap, a-one-of-a-kind application in the short video format. Offering a sport-centric content for its more than 4 lac patrons (that's growing at very fast pace), Fun2App has taken a giant leap with constant effort and upgrades. We aspire to be the disruptor in the short video format across the globe and our target is to achieve 375% in the next 12 months. We are also seeing huge interest from wide variety of people that include VC, private equity funder and other but, do not want to comment on funding as of now. We are also trying to bring more action in terms of product, data, look and feel etc." The revolutionary FUN2App is bringing sports, music, and entertainment together on the same platform. The application serves as a unique platform curated for the people, of the people, and by the people. The brand provides massive reach and traction to the users by its prolific platform.

The application has recently launched its green room and content bucket spread across tier 2, keeping a large Hindi and regional language audience in mind. Short video application platforms, along with fantasy games, might have been in the news for the last 36 months; however, most of them are entertainment and fantasy game-centric, unlike Fun2App. Fun2App is the only app that is centred on sports and entertainment. The brand has worked round the clock to cater to its audience relentlessly. It further envisions going global and creating its mark while it serves the users with the most entertaining features and content.

