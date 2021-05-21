Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 17:45 IST
Railways has delivered 13,319 MT liquid medical oxygen to states so far
The Railways has so far delivered 13,319 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in more than 814 tankers to states across the country since it started operating the Oxygen Express service last month.

So far, 208 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey, while 13 more are on the way with over 1,018 tonnes of LMO, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

These trains have delivered nearly 800 MT of LMO daily in the last few days, it said.

Oxygen Express trains have transported the life-saving supply to 13 states so far — Uttarakhand (320 tonnes), Karnataka (714 tonnes), Maharashtra (614 tonnes), Madhya Pradesh (521 tonnes), Andhra Pradesh (292 tonnes), Rajasthan (98 tonnes), Tamil Nadu (649 tonnes), Haryana (1,619 tonnes), Telangana (772 tonnes), Punjab (153 tonnes), Kerala (118 tonnes), Delhi (4,110 tonnes) and Uttar Pradesh (3,338 tonnes).

The Railways has mapped different routes with oxygen supply locations and keeps itself ready for any emerging need of the states, the transporter said.

The states provide the tankers to it for bringing the LMO, it added.

The operation of Oxygen Express started on April 19, when empty tankers left Mumbai to be loaded with LMO. The first delivery was on April 24, when 136 tonnes of the life-saving gas were sent to Maharashtra.

